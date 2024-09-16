US airs frustration with Israel’s military about strikes in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has accused Israel’s military of striking schools, humanitarian workers and civilians in Gaza. It’s a sign of growing American frustration with its close ally as the war approaches its first anniversary. Israel has repeatedly said it targets Hamas militants, who often hide with civilians and use them as human shields, in retaliation for their Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel that launched the war in Gaza. At a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was unusually outspoken against the Israeli military. She says many of the recent strikes that injured or killed U.N. personnel and humanitarian workers were preventable.

