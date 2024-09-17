Bowden Francis rolling along nicely for the Toronto Blue Jays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When the Toronto Blue Jays traded Yusei Kikuchi to Houston, it created an opening for Bowden Francis.

The right-hander certainly has made the most of the opportunity.

Francis is 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven starts. He has allowed just 16 hits in 48 innings in the dazzling stretch.

He carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Angels on Aug. 24 and did the same against the Mets last week. Each one was broken up by a leadoff homer: Taylor Ward for Los Angeles, and Francisco Lindor for New York.

Francis said he went into Lindor’s at-bat trying to not think about being in the same situation.

“Don’t change anything. Keep attacking. Keep stuffing strikes,” Francis said. “It came down to one of the best hitters in the league, and I left it over the plate.”

Francis returns to the mound on Wednesday night at Texas. He is 8-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 25 games, including his first 11 starts in the majors.

The 28-year-old Francis won a spot in Toronto’s rotation during spring training. But he was moved to the bullpen after he was roughed up by Houston and the New York Yankees.

Francis was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 25 with forearm tendinitis. Following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo, he returned to Toronto’s staff in June.

When Kikuchi was traded to Houston in July, Francis went back into the Blue Jays’ rotation.

Francis said the biggest difference in his pitching since the middle of the season is the addition of a split-finger fastball.

“Not just a two-pitch guy,” said Francis, who previously leaned on his fastball and curveball. “A lot of trust and a lot of work and lot of adapting.”

Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker said Francis has displayed the same demeanor throughout the year.

“When things have gone well, he has maintained that level-headedness and he’s still the same guy,” Walker said. “I think he knows, hey, he could take a step back at any time. So, he’s going to stay on his guard and keep doing his thing.”

Said Francis: “I didn’t lose hope in myself at all.”

