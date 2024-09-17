City’s Financial Oversight and Audit Committee deletes agenda items on audit reports discussions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Financial Oversight and Audit Committee (FOAC) held a meeting on Tuesday, September 17, where they deleted 4 agenda items in reference to multiple internal audits conducted by the City's Internal Audit Department.

Before deletion, FOAC was to discuss and take action on audit reports involving the Sun Bowl Game, the City's 380 Agreement, the Sun Metro Parking Garage, and the City Council and City Manager's Office P-Card and Travel review. These audits are available to the public.

Chairman of FOAC Brian Kennedy said the items were deleted because they will seek approval from City Council to have an outside expert help the Committee with processes and procedures on audits. Kennedy said the audits will be discussed as soon as a new process is in place.

“We want to see what other people are doing. What are the other cities doing? What are the other governmental entities in the state and even beyond that are doing? We want to find the best process possible and we want to implement that," said Kennedy.

The City of El Paso's Chief Internal Auditor, Edmundo Calderon, said he would not discuss what the biggest takeaways from the audits were until the committee discussed them. Calderon did say however, that he welcomed the Committee's attempt to look at the processes his office currently has in place.

Calderon said he feels confident since his office follows the best practices and most current procedures available to auditors.

“We have a fantastic quality control process. You know, when we issue a report, I'm never told your audit reports wrong, because people know my audit reports are going to be 100% accurate," said Calderon.

Currently there is a pending lawsuit filed by Calderon against the City claiming harassment and intimidation following a gas card audit done by his office.

ABC-7 asked Calderon if he believed the lawsuit could have influenced the decision to delete the items. Calderon responded by saying, "I wouldn't know anything about that."