EU chief unveils her new team after a long and bumpy road; women get top roles

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has put women in many of the top roles of her new team in her next five-year tenure at the head of the bloc after many EU member states had been reluctant to live up to her demand for gender parity. Von der Leyen’s picks Tuesday put six women among the eight top positions in her team. She and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas were already agreed on by government leaders, but she added Spanish Socialist Teresa Ribero to lead the green transition on top of becoming the competition and anti-trust czar. Three other women were also named as vice presidents.

