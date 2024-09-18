Blue Jackets open camp amid lingering grief over death of Johnny Gaudreau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets opened training camp still weighed down by the grief of losing star forward Johnny Gaudreau three weeks ago. One of the worst teams in the NHL last season, the Blue Jackets must find a way to move forward with a new general manager and new coach and with a huge void left on and off the ice by the death of the 31-year-old Gaudreau. Gaudreau was killed with his brother Matthew on Aug. 29 when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged impaired driver while bicycling in Oldsman Township, New Jersey.

