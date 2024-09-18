Julio scores twice, Beavers youngest keeper to notch assist as Real Salt Lake tops Dallas 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Gavin Beavers became the youngest goalkeeper to notch an assist on a spectacular goal by Anderson Julio — one of his two on the night — and Real Salt Lake defeated FC Dallas 3-2 on Wednesday.

Defender Brayan Vera scored on a penalty kick in the 11th minute to put Real Salt Lake (14-7-8) up 1-0. Vera’s PK came after Julio drew a foul on Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha. It was the second goal this season for Vera and the fifth of his two-year career.

Julio made it 2-0 with an unbelievable goal in the 24th minute, scoring from near midfield. Beavers set the record for youngest keeper to be credited with an assist at 19 years, 142 days.

Dallas (9-13-7) pulled within a goal at halftime when Jesús Ferreira scored off a free kick in the first minute of stoppage time. Ferreira’s fifth goal of the season came after Paul Arriola drew a foul on Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks.

Real Salt Lake regained a two-goal lead in the 62nd minute when Julio used the first career assist by 20-year-old Dominik Marczuk to score for the ninth time this season. Marczuk made his first career start and third appearance.

Alan Velasco, who subbed in to begin the second half, scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute for Dallas. It was his first goal and third appearance of the campaign.

Real Salt Lake wins for just the second time in its last seven matches, improving to 10-3-1 at home.

Dallas had a 3-0 lead at home in May before Real Salt Lake scored three goals in the final 30 minutes to earn a 3-3 draw.

Dallas returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer