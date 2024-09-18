Memories of the earliest Tupperware parties, from one who was there

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (AP) — Tupperware became woven into America’s cultural fabric after World War II by forgoing retail stores in favor of a direct-to-consumer sales model. Women were recruited to display and sell colorful plastic bowls, jugs, canisters and every manner of food storage implement to their friends and neighbors. When Tupperware observed its 50th anniversary in 1996, an early and frequent attendee of such gatherings recalled the fun of Tupperware parties, as well as the midcentury gender norms that helped them flourish. The Associated Press is republishing her first-person story as Tupperware is seeking bankruptcy protection after years of falling sales.

For The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.