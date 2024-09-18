Threats and assassination attempts come with the office Donald Trump once held and is seeking again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans are blaming comments made by Democrats that he is a threat to democracy for the unprecedented attacks on him, the latest coming over the weekend. An examination of Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, known as TRAC, reveals threats come with the job he once held and is trying to get again. Since 1986 when Ronald Reagan was in the White House, federal prosecutors have prosecuted 1,444 cases of threats against presidents or others in the line of succession. The highest number came during the George W. Bush administration.

