Floods in Central Europe threaten new areas. Heavy rains also flood parts of Italy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A massive floodwave moving across Central Europe is threatening new areas and raising concerns among residents and leaders. It also prompted European Union head Ursula von der Leyen to plan a visit to the region on Thursday. Heavy rains have also caused flooding and evacuation of some 1,000 residents in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. The death toll is rising in Central Europe as receding waters were revealing the destruction. In the hard-hit northeast Czech Republic, the death toll has risen to five, for a total of 24 in the region. In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, water has spilled over the city’s lower quays and threatened to reach transport infrastructure.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.