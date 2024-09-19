Local shelters to receive funding to house migrants encountered at the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners Court approved two items on Monday to increase the budget of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless and Sacred Heart Church.

Over $500,000 were authorized for the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for migrants sheltered encountered by the Department of Homeland Security from January 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless will receive $300,000 in reimbursement for the services provided to the non-homeless population housed in El Paso.

Sacred Heart Church is set to receive $220,000.

ABC-7 reached out to both the Opportunity Center and Sacred Heart to learn more about these recently approved fundings.