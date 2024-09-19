Saints QB Carr fined $14K by NFL for Michael Jackson-inspired TD dance, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been fined $14,000 by the NFL for touchdown celebration in which he imitated a signature Michael Jackson dance move, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced player fines stemming from last weekend’s games.

Carr was not penalized during a 44-19 victory at Dallas on Sunday when he celebrated his short rushing touchdown by swiveling his raised right knee before placing one hand in front of his groin area and thrusting his hips forward.

Carr said after the game that his brothers had encouraged him to celebrate a score that way.

“They see me all the time at weddings or birthdays,” he said. “I’m always dancing. One time I hit the Michael Jackson, and they were like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to do that one time when you score a touchdown.’

“I was a dancer in my day,” Carr said. “Don’t let the four kids fool you.”

The NFL fine, first reported by Pro Football Talk, was issued several days after the game.

