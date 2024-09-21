Agua Dulce Skatepark breaks ground, part of the County’s 2021 Parks Master Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso County skateboards will soon have a new place to perform airwalks, anchor grinds, and backsides. It is part of the 2021 El Paso County Parks Master Plan.

Agua Dulce Skatepark in Horizon broke ground for new additions and will also renovate existing areas.

The skatepark will include a new grind ledge, flat rail, quarter pipe, a-frame, pyramid combo and a hipped bank.

The county said the renovations were part of a key initiative identified in their 2021 parks master plan.

It is partially funded by a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant awarded to the county in 2021.

In addition to the skatepark, the project will include renovations to the existing basketball court, further enriching the park’s facilities.

"This is going to be a poured in place, it's going to be a much better design, it's going to have a lot more exciting features to it. I think it's something that the community will appreciate, but it will be made of concrete so we expect it to last longer than I'm going to be around." said Tim Fulton El Paso County Director of Parks & Recreation.

Completion is expected by April 2025.