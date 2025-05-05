ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy and light rain chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday morning we are looking rather calm and comfortable however by afternoon we are looking at some breezy patterns and slight rain chances entering our forecast.

Temperatures will be below average today as we trend a little cooler. El Paso is expected to see a high of 77, Las Cruces is expecting high of 72.

We will see calm patterns to start off the morning but by afternoon we could see breezy patterns and a slight chance for rain enter our forecast.