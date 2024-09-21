Skip to Content
Art from the Heart raises funds for El Paso Children’s Hospital program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - La Vina Winery played host to the Art from the Heart event benefiting the Children's Healing Arts Program.

The program help children at El Paso Children's Hospital to express their artistic talents and help with their healing.

Dozens of community members gathered at the winery in Chamberino, New Mexico to shop from a variety of booths, enjoy games, and win prizes for children.

The event showcased children’s art prints and collectibles available for purchase, as well as an art auction to help fund the program.

