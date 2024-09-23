Climate solutions: Two kinds of ocean energy inch forward off the Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Off the coast of Oregon, the wind blows hard and waves are strong, attracting researchers and businesses interested in developing two kinds of clean electricity: wave energy and floating offshore wind. The floating wind is further along, with a lease sale planned for next month. Fishermen, tribes and coastal communities have pushed back against the plans, concerned that construction will harm sea life, fisheries, marine habitat, culturally important areas and views of the ocean. The pilot projects for wave energy, by contrast, are not controversial, so far. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek says the state needs to do its part, but the development must be done right.

