Japan advises remote Japanese islands of potential tsunami after undersea earthquake

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity. The offshore quake was not felt, and no damage or injuries have been reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami of about 20 inches was detected on Hachijo Island and smaller waves were measured in other places in the Izu Islands. They followed a magnitude 5.9 quake. A university seismologist said the tsunami is believed to be related to undersea volcanic activity. He said larger tsunami could arrive much later and urged coastal residents to keep their guards up while the advisory is in place.

