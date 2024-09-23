Yordan Alvarez out of Astros’ lineup with bruised knee for series opener versus the Mariners

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez was out of Houston’s lineup for the start of a three-game series against Seattle on Monday night because of a bruised right knee.

Alvarez left Sunday’s game against the Angels when he was injured sliding into second base on a double in the third inning.

Manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez had X-rays after the game Sunday and was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

“We got some X-rays and there was some inflammation in the area, so we want to make sure that we go in there and we check all the boxes,” Espada said. “So, he’s getting some extra testing done.”

Espada added that he spoke with the slugger Monday morning and that he woke up feeling “pretty sore.”

Alvarez leads the Astros with .308 average, 35 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Jason Heyward was in the lineup in left field in place of Alvarez on Monday for Houston, which can clinch the AL West with a victory over the Mariners.

