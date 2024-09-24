Harris is more popular than Trump among AAPI voters, a new APIA Vote/AAPI Data survey finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is viewed more favorably by Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters than former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a new poll, with more AAPI voters also saying that she is the candidate who better represents their background and policy views. Harris is both Black and South Asian American, and has worked to rally AAPI voters in swing states like Georgia where their numbers are growing. The new survey from AAPI Data and APIAVote finds that around 6 in 10 AAPI voters have a very or somewhat favorable opinion of Harris, while about one-third have a somewhat or very unfavorable view. In comparison, 3 in 10 AAPI voters have a positive view of Trump and around two-thirds view him negatively.

