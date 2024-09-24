Ukraine says its soldiers recaptured a Russian stronghold after hand-to-hand fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukrainian troops engaged in hand-to-hand combat as they drove Russian forces out of a huge processing plant in the town of Vovchansk in Ukraine’s northeast that had been occupied for four months. The plant, a partly steel structure with some 30 buildings, had been a Russian stronghold in the Kharkiv border region since May, when Russia sought to further stretch Ukraine’s weary forces by launching a fresh push in the area. Taking back the plant was likely intended to demonstrate that Ukraine is not giving up the fight. The accomplishment coincided with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to the United States where he is looking to ensure continuing foreign support for his country with the war deep into its third year.

