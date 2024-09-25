ABC-7 at 4: Homeowner Clinic and Property Tax Workshop

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—A Homeowner Clinic and Property Tax Workshop at Clardy Fox Library will be held on Saturday, September 28th, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

At the clinic, attendees will receive assistance and guidance from an attorney on how homeowners can access property tax relief and learn about assistance provided to help prevent the loss of their homes or pass their homes to their loved ones.

The attorney will also present information about foreclosures, tools to pass your property down, and how to protest your property taxes, as many people who live in their homes do not have a Homestead Exemption applied.