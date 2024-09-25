Ohio votes cast for Green Party candidate won’t count due to VP swap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Votes cast in Ohio for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein won’t count because the party nominated her running mate after a state administrative deadline. State election officials say Stein will still appear on state ballots. She filed to run as an independent presidential candidate in Ohio because the Green Party lost state recognition several years ago. When Stein filed to run for president in Ohio, she listed Anita Rios – the Green Party’s 2014 nominee for Ohio governor – as her running mate. But Rios’ name was only submitted as a placeholder until the Green Party nominated Butch Ware as Stein’s running mate at their national convention Aug. 17.

