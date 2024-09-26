Giants’ Malik Nabers and Cowboys’ Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL’s most talented young players were injured on Thursday night when wide receiver Malik Nabers of the New York Giants sustained a concussion and edge rusher Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was carted off the field with an ankle injury.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, was hurt with 3:30 to play when he fell hard near the Giants bench while attempting to tiptoe the sideline and catch a fourth-down pass from Daniel Jones. He appeared to have to ball momentarily but lost it with Trevon Diggs draped all over him.

Giants trainers and doctors ran up to him as he lay on the field, and he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. Nabers finished with 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards.

Parsons was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He hurt it earlier in the game but returned. He finished with two tackles, including one for a loss, but he did not have a sack for the third straight game as Dallas won 20-15 to stop a two-game slide.

Parsons is a two-time All-Pro and has had at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons. He has one sack through four games this year.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left the game in the second half with a foot injury. He had a sack to increase his career total to 61 1/2.

