A museum in Australia can bar men from the ‘Ladies Lounge’ exhibition, a regional top court says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An appeals court says a museum in Australia was within its rights to bar men from a controversial art exhibit for women meant to underscore their exclusion from segments of the male-dominated society. Friday’s decision is the latest in the long-running saga of the “Ladies Lounge” exhibition that provoked an uproar in the art world. Its curator, Kirsha Kaechele, admitted in June she had created all the art, including paintings she had long claimed were done by Spanish master Pablo Picasso. Tasmania’s Supreme Court overturned on appeal an order from April for Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art to stop refusing male patrons entry to the “Ladies Lounge.”

