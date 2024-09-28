Garcia has 3 TDs, Perez kicks 3 field goals to give East Carolina 30-20 win over UTSA in AAC opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Garcia threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lift East Carolina to a 30-20 win over UTSA on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Garcia scored on a 3-yard run just 36 seconds before halftime to pull the Pirates within 13-10. They took the lead on their first possession of the second half when Garcia connected with Winston Wright Jr. for a 40-yard score.

After Garcia threw one of his two interceptions, he bounced back with a 53-yard score on a connection with Anthony Smith.

The Pirates (3-2) also got three field goals from Noah Perez, a 21-yarder to open the scoring, a 42-yarder that made it 27-13 and a 24-yarder with 13 seconds left to wrap it up.

The Roadrunners (2-3) took a 13-3 lead as Chase Allen sandwiched field goals around a 5-yard touchdown pass from Owen McCowan to Oscar Cardenas. Brandon High broke off a 66-yard scoring run to pull UTSA within 27-20 but the Roadrunners failed to get a first down on four possessions after that.

Garcia was 17 of 35 for 294 yards. McCowan was 24 of 49 for 251 yards.

