Hermès brings unexpected autumnal hues to spring Paris spring collection with a geometric edge

PARIS (AP) — Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski broke seasonal conventions at Hermès with a spring collection drenched in warm golden beiges and autumnal tones, blending refined sensuality with utilitarian chic. Geometric shapes and feather-light leather brought an effortlessly modern twist, while architectural wooden frames enhanced a mood of sophisticated minimalism. Signature Hermès touches, like silk scarves turned into breezy shirtdresses and rompers, evoked sunlit escapes. Utilitarian elements, including buckled belts and pocketed shirts, ensured practicality amidst elegance. Sleek riding boots and playful clog sandals rounded out this sophisticated vision, which embraced the warmth and daring of an adventurous spring, reaffirming Hermès as the embodiment of refined luxury with an edge.

