La Nube’s latest exhibit honors the return of Bighorn Sheep

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- La Nube's newest installation is raising awareness about the reintroduction of Bighorn Sheep to the Franklin Mountains and the importance of recycling.

Socorro and Ysleta ISD students used cardboard boxes, water bottles, newspaper, plastic forks and a little bit of creativity to recreate El Paso's iconic Mountain range.

Candace Printz, Founder and President of Green Hope Project says when she was approached by La Nube to come up with an installation she suggested they partner with Texas Parks and Wildlife because the reintroduction of the Bighorn sheep is currently underway.

"We do art education, environmentalism and so, if there's an overabundance of items that are harming the planet, then why don't we try to use them for a positive message," Printz said.

The Bighorn Sheep population has decreased significantly in recent years due to diseases, infections and pneumonia. Their return to El Paso will allow their population to grow in a healthy environment.

Lydia Pagel, Franklin Mountain State Park Ranger says the Bighorn Sheep reintroduction is something they have been working on for last year and they want to get the word out to people in El Paso.

"This is a great opportunity to let people know they're coming. To get people interested, enthusiastic. It's a great opportunity for us," Pagel said.

The exhibit is called “Ram-arkable Resilience: art meets conservation” it will be on display at La Nube until November 2, 2024.