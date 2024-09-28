SMU dominates struggling Florida State 42-16 to win its ACC debut

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for three touchdowns and Kobe Wilson returned one of three SMU interceptions 82 yards for a score as the Mustangs beat Florida State 42-16 on Saturday night before a sellout crowd in their ACC debut.

Jennings threw TD passes of 11 and 15 yards to RJ Maryland and a flea-flicker score of 42 yards to Jordan Hudson.

Jennings was 16-for-23 passing for 254 yards.

Wilson made the interception between the hash marks, raced to the right sideline, and broke a tackle and hurdled a teammate while escorted to the end zone.

Brashard Smith and Roderick Daniels Jr. scored rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs (4-1, 1-0) from 13 and 2 yards, respectively. Daniels’ score ended a drive that was continued when FSU’s Omarion Cooper was called for a facemask penalty on the Mustangs’ punt from their 26-yard line.

DJ Uiagalelei was 12-for-30 passing for 222 yards, three interceptions, and TD passes of 9 yards to Kentron Poitier and 20 yards to Landen Thomas for Florida State (1-4, 1-3). Uiagalelei was replaced by Brock Glenn in the final minutes.

The Seminoles also scored on a safety in the half’s closing seconds when, forcing a punt from SMU’s 9, long snapper Will Benton IV sailed the ball over the head of Isaac Pearson and beyond the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State continues to struggle on the ground. The Seminoles went into play averaging 67.75 rushing yards per game, the fourth fewest among FBS teams. They gained 75 on 26 attempts, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and were led by Lawrence Toafili with 67 yards.

SMU leads FBS with five non-offensive touchdowns this season – two interception returns, two fumble returns and one punt return.

UP NEXT

Florida State will host Clemson, where Uiagalelei played his first three collegiate seasons before spending 2023 at Oregon State, on Oct. 5.

SMU will play the first of three consecutive ACC road games against Louisville on Oct. 5.

