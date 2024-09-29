Harris is set to rally again in Las Vegas as both campaigns emphasize swing-state Nevada

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to rally in Las Vegas as both she and Donald Trump continue to make frequent trips to Nevada, looking to push the swing state in their direction as Election Day nears. After Sunday night’s rally, Harris plans to return to Las Vegas on Oct. 10 for a town hall with Hispanic voters. Both she and Trump have campaigned frequently in the city, highlighting the critical role that Nevada and its mere six electoral college votes could play in deciding an election expected to be exceedingly close.

