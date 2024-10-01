After Helene’s destruction, a mountain town reliant on fall tourism wonders what’s next
Associated Press
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Several businesses from a quaint mountain town in the Blue Ridge Mountains are concerned how Tropical Storm Helene’s devastation in western North Carolina will affect the local economy. The town of Boone relies on fall tourism as visitors come to see the leaves change color. Some businesses experienced flooding when Helene passed through. Others rely on Appalachian State University students to employ but the university’s cancellation of classes has left them to manage things on their own. Many in the town fear what a lack of tourism will do to their livelihoods.