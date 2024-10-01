California lawmakers advance bill to prevent gas prices from spiking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California state Assembly has advanced a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevent gas prices from spiking. The measure would allow the state to require companies to maintain a certain level of fuel on hand. Supporters say it will make sure refineries have enough inventory when they need to go offline for maintenance. Opponents say the bill advanced Tuesday could further increase gas prices and drive refineries out of the state. State lawmakers also passed a bill requiring state energy regulators to report back on proposals to increase gas supply next year. The measures still need state Senate’s approval.

