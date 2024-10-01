Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Diego doctor charged as part of the investigation of the overdose death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty in a federal court in Los Angeles. Dr. Mark Chavez is set to appear in front of a judge on Wednesday. He has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. The “Friends” star died last year of an overdose of the powerful surgical anesthetic. Chavez and two others have pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they go after bigger targets, including the doctor Chavez admitted to working with to sell the drug to Perry.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.