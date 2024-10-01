Justice Department finds Georgia is ‘deliberately indifferent’ to unchecked abuses at its prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says Georgia’s state prison systems are ‘deliberately indifferent’ to unchecked deadly violence, widespread drug use, extortion and sexual abuse at state lockups. In a stark 93-page report issued Tuesday, the department said legal action is likely in the coming weeks to correct the problems. Multiple allegations of sexual abuse are recounted in the report, including abuse of LGBTQ inmates. Homicide behind bars is also a danger. The report said there were five homicides at four different prisons in just one month in 2023.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.