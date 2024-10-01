Thai police arrest driver and work to identify victims of the school bus fire that killed 23

BANGKOK (AP) — Police have arrested the driver of a bus carrying young students and teachers that caught fire and killed 23 in suburban Bangkok, as families arrived to help identify their loved ones. The bus carrying six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high students was traveling for a school trip Tuesday. The fire spread so quickly that many were unable to escape. Twenty-three bodies were recovered. The driver surrendered hours after the fire, and police have charged him with reckless driving and failing to help others. Police said he left the bus first to find a fire extinguisher but then ran because he panicked.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.