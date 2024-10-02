How Black leaders in New York are grappling with Eric Adams and representation

NEW YORK (AP) — The indictment of New York City mayor Eric Adams on federal bribery charges has sparked debates among Black leaders and community advocates about whether to stand behind a figure who, for many, represents a milestone of Black representation in government. Nearly two years ago, New York voters elected Black leaders to a historic number of local and statewide offices. Some Black leaders now fear that Adams’ indictment may tarnish the broader political representation that was achieved. That has led to debates over how to approach representation, and the potential loss of it, while also holding folks accountable to the communities they represent.

