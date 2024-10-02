Police delivered a ‘beatdown’ that killed Tyre Nichols, prosecutor says in trial closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with violating Tyre Nichols’ civil rights in a fatal beating. Prosecutor Kathryn Gilbert told jurors Wednesday that officers wanted to punish him after he ran from a 2023 traffic stop and that they thought they could get away with it. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley or Justin Smith are accused of violating Nichols’ civil rights and trying to cover up the beating. Two other former officers who took plea deals testified against them. Defense attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments later Wednesday.

