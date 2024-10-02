Skip to Content
McDonald’s hosts its 23rd annual Triunfadores Awards Luncheon

Published 10:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, six El Pasoans who continue to inspire future generations and serve their community were recognized by McDonald's at the 23rd annual Triunfadoes Awards Luncheon.

Here's the list of this year's McDonald’s Triunfadores:

  1. Yolanda Leyva – UTEP Professor & Director of Oral History Department
  2. Monica Moreno – The Job Connection & The Outsource Connection President
  3. Elizabeth U. Sinclair – EP Museum of History Discovery Guide La Nube
  4. Eduardo Rodriguez – CREED Executive Director
  5. Sylvia Borunda Firth - Attorney
  6. Christian Servin -Professor & Education Research Developer

McDonald's is partnering with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for this year's Triunfadores Awards Gala. All proceeds generated from this event will be going towards EPHCC.

