Prosecutors say they may bring additional charges against New York City mayor and indict others

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they might bring additional charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and indict others in the corruption case against him. Prosecutors made the disclosure Wednesday during a hearing for Adams. He pleaded not guilty last week to charges alleging that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment on international trips that he mostly took before he was elected mayor, when he was serving as Brooklyn’s borough president. Prosecutors say the travel perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomatic official in New York and Turkish businesspeople who wanted to gain influence with Adams. Prosecutors contend that Adams also conspired to receive illegal campaign donations.

