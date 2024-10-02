Quality ratings hit to key Medicare plan shakes Humana stock

Shares of Humana have tumbled after the health insurer said a Medicare Advantage quality rating drop will hurt future bonus payments the company receives. The insurer said the share of its customers currently enrolled in plans rated four stars or higher for 2025 is down to 25% from 94% this year. Humana said the rating on a large, national insurance plan that contains 45% of Humana’s enrollment fell a point to 3.5 points. Humana said it was talking to federal officials about the reduction. The company also is focused on improving its performance to regain its star rating.

