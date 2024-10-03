A moose was rescued from a swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire have responded to an unusual call — a moose trapped in a backyard swimming pool. A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning to reveal the adult moose standing in the water. After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home. Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

