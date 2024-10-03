Assassination attempts and new threats have reshaped how Donald Trump campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s staffers are on edge. There have been death threats directed at his aides, and his team isn’t as able to quickly organize the mass rallies that have always been the signature of his campaigns. The attack at a Pennsylvania rally and an assassination attempt that followed have dramatically reshaped his campaign, including where he can hold rallies. The former president and GOP nominee continues to faces ongoing death threats from Iran, which has also been blamed for hacking top campaign officials and allies.

