Nevada politician guilty of using $70,000 meant for statue of slain officer for personal costs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican politician who ran unsuccessfully two years ago for state treasurer has been found guilty of misusing funds for a statue honoring a slain police officer for political and personal costs. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports that a jury on Thursday convicted Michele Fiore of six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Fiore will be sentenced Jan. 6. Her attorney says she will appeal the conviction. Prosecutors say Fiore raised more than $70,000 for the statue but instead spent it on plastic surgery, rent and her daughter’s wedding.

