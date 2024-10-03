Poland’s government will toughen a ban on alcohol sales to those under 18 years old

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is introducing regulations that will toughen the ban on alcohol sale to those under 18 years old and prohibit the sale of alcohol at filling stations at night. The regulations are in response to growing number of reports of road and other accidents involving people under the influence of alcohol. Sale of alcohol to people under 18 is illegal in Poland and can lead to stiff fines or a month in detention. Vendors are currently authorized but not obliged to check the buyer’s documents for their age. The new regulations will oblige them to do that. The measures will also ban the sale of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. at filling stations, where it is available now round the clock.

