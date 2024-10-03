Subway rider shot in the head by police files claim accusing officers of recklessly opening fire

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a New York City subway rider who was inadvertently shot in the head by police at a station has filed a legal claim against the city, accusing the officers of showing “carelessness and reckless” disregard for bystanders’ lives when they opened fire on a man holding a knife in front of a train. Gregory Delpeche, 49, suffered a brain injury when he was hit by an officer’s bullet while commuting to his job at a hospital last month, according to the notice of claim filed Thursday. The legal filing is asking for $80 million in compensation, and it notes Delpeche “remains confined to a hospital bed in a level-one trauma center.” The city’s law department declined to comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.