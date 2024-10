EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College and the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank came together to host a grocery pickup event today, Friday, October 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event was held at EPCC's Mission del Paso campus, and it was free to students, EPCC employees, and the community.

The event provided attendees with fresh produce and a variety of food options.