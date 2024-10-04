Former owner of water buffalo that roamed Iowa suburb for days pleads guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The owner of a water buffalo that ran loose in a Des Moines, Iowa, suburb for days in August has pleaded guilty for having an animal at large. The Des Moines Register reports the owner was fined $105 and court costs. Residents named the water buffalo PHill after the Pleasant Hill suburb where it roamed for five days before being tranquilized and captured. The water buffalo was treated at an animal hospital for an infected gunshot wound after being shot by police during the chase. The former owner gave custody of PHill and two other water buffaloes to an animal sanctuary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.