In Senegal, the bastion of the region’s Francophonie, French is giving way to local languages

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — For decades Senegal, a former French colony in West Africa, has been touted as the bastion of the French language in the region. Leopold Senghor, the country’s first president and a poet, is considered one of the founding fathers of the concept of Francophonie, a global alliance of French-speaking countries. But many say a shift is underway. While French remains the country’s official language, inscribed into its constitution, its influence is waning. It is giving way to Wolof, the most widely spoken local language. That’s not just on the street, where Wolof has always been dominant, but in the halls of power: government offices, university corridors and mainstream media.

