Man fatally shoots his 81-year-old wife at a Connecticut nursing home

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nursing home official says a man fatally shot his 81-year-old wife for reasons that aren’t clear and then took his own life. The shooting happened Friday at the Apple Rehab in Cromwell, south of Hartford. Company vice president Michael Landi says the woman was alone in her room when her husband walked in and fatally shot her. He says no one else was injured and there were no witnesses. The woman had been a resident of the home for three years. Police identified the couple as Barbara Brandt and 82-year-old Dennis Brandt. Authorities are investigating.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.