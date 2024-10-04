Skip to Content
Pennsylvania school boards up window openings that allowed views into its gender-neutral bathrooms

A Pennsylvania school district has reversed course and boarded up window openings it recently installed that allowed people in a middle school hallway to peer into two gender-neutral-designated bathrooms. South Western School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart said Friday that the two windows were installed in recent weeks following an August vote by the district’s conservative-majority school board. The board president said the move was designed to monitor and prevent misbehavior. Such openings weren’t installed in any of the school’s non-gender-neutral bathrooms. Burkhart says the openings were covered by plywood on Thursday on the advice of lawyers from the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a conservative legal group the board consulted before ordering the windows installed.

