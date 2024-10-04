TxDOT 69-hour closure to begin Monday, Oct. 7 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Starting Monday, Oct. 7 TxDOT will be continuing construction on their I-10 Widening West project. It will include a 69-hour closure that will last through Thursday, Oct. 10.

Westbound Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) will be closed starting at 9 am.

Instead take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn left or right on Transmountain Road.

TxDOT said crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.