U.S. Department of Justice awards a multi-million dollar grant to recipients in the Western District of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of Justice awarded a total of $172,686,219 in grant funds to agencies and services in the Western District of Texas. The funding was distributed to 53 applications that address mental health response, law enforcement training, forensic service processes, rural crime victim support, and more.

Some recipients include the Texas Office of the Governor, the Attorney General of Texas, Texas State University, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bexar County Auditor, and the Council on At-Risk Youth.

The awards are made as part of the regular end-of-fiscal year cycle.